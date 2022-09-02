Q: Can we expect Bullioh coach Craig Bosley to have a few tricks up his sleeve in the preliminary final?
A: Bosley boasts an impressive record at the lower standard of coaching reserves, winning five flags. The wily mentor won't die wondering and expect Bosley to pull a few surprises and try to rattle Cudgewa's cage.
Q: Could veteran Clint Ried make a surprise appearance for the Bulldogs?
A: Ried has ramped-up his training over the past month and has been spending plenty of time on the rubdown table to get his ageing body right. A John Farnham-like comeback is not out of the question.
Q: Will Blues dangerman Ben Hall play?
A: Hall is nursing a hamstring complaint and the Blues will have to weigh up whether it's worth risking him or do they take a cautious approach and hope they win the preliminary final without him? Watch this space.
Q: Who gets the match-up on Blues match-winner Nick Brockley?
A: Aaron Gordon kept Brockley goalless last time, with Brockley moving onto the ball in a bid to break the shackles of the close-checking Gordon.
Q: Has the preliminary final got the potential to be a fiery encounter?
A: It's no secret the Bulldogs have a lot of pups and don't be surprised to see a few of the hardened Blues' veterans try to intimidate their younger opponents. It will be interesting to see how much snarl there is in the Bulldogs.
ROUND FOUR
Cudgewa 20.13 (133) def Bullioh 5.8 (38)
Nick Brockley boots 10 goals to destroy the Bulldogs.
ROUND NINE
Cudgewa 11.9 (75) lost to Bullioh 12.10 (82)
Leo Nicolson, Brodie Sirl and Aaron Gordon dominate for the Bulldogs.
ROUND 14
Bullioh 6.12 (48) lost to Cudgewa 13.15 (93)
Ben Hall proves the difference with a seven goal haul.
Cudgewa is set to start favourites in the preliminary final with its superior firepower by far its biggest asset. Blues forwards Nick Brockley and Kylin Morey are capable of playing at a much higher standard and alongside Ben Hall - if he plays - should simply destroy the Bulldogs' defence if they get enough opportunities.
Verdict: Cudgewa by 23 points
