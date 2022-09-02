THE struggle to find childcare on the Border is personified by nurse Tonia Summerfield who is on 20 waiting lists and will rely on her mother-in-law to mind her son Hudson when she returns to work next week.
The 26 year-old was to return to work in July at Albury Hospital, where she does shifts on the surgical ward, but she was forced to delay her resumption after a childcare place fell through.
"We were told we had a place at a centre in Wodonga and I hadn't heard anything from them and he was to start in July and I phoned them in June and they then told me through email he doesn't have a spot any more due to staff shortages," Ms Summerfield said.
"Since then I've put his name down everywhere, I don't know how many places, but it would definitely be more than 20."
Ms Summerfield said it had been "very stressful".
She has taken annual leave at half pay to cover the extra two months before finalising a plan with her mother-in-law who lives at Rutherglen.
Ms Summerfield said she initially placed Hudson on waiting lists for three centres soon after he was born last September.
"People did tell me to get in early and I thought surely 12 months would be long enough," she said.
"I spoke to someone at Thurgoona and she said I was the 300th person on the waiting list and that's a brand new centre and a couple of places had no capacity until 2024."
Ms Summerfield suggested a free training scheme, similar to that announced last weekend for nurse undergraduates, was needed.
"I really think the government should look at incentives for people working in childcare because clearly they need more staff," she said.
"It's all good and well the government saying 'we've got these brand new centres', but you need staff to fill them."
Ms Summerfield has spoken of her dilemma with Independent candidate Jacqui Hawkins, who is standing in Benambra at this year's Victorian election.
Ms Hawkins said staffing, infrastructure and pay issues needed to be remedied across the early childhood education and care sector.
She wants more government funded new hubs, scholarships and subsidised training, and a pay rise for early childhood educators to match school teachers.
"I know pay sits in the federal realm but I will lend my voice to that," Ms Hawkins said.
"Managers are having trouble recruiting and retaining staff because of the low wages in the sector and low wages means increased cost of living pressures for people.
"This is good work but hard work and it's under-valued in our communities and in our economy."
