Far from science fiction, synthetic milk is here

Synthetic milk is a reality and only time will tell if this test tube milk is acceptable to consumers.
It all started with margarine, and now the range of products in the dairy cabinet continues to grow. Now, a wide range of spreads, milks cheeses and ice cream are being manufactured from sources far removed from cows eating grass.
Synthetic milk does not require animals. It can have the same biochemical make-up as animal milk, but is grown using an emerging biotechnology technique known as "precision fermentation" that produces biomass cultured from cells.
A report in The Conservation said that more than 80 per cent of the world's population regularly consume dairy products. It makes the questionable claim that here have been increasing calls to move beyond animal-based food systems to more sustainable forms of food production. Well, of course the peddlers of these alternative products would say that.
Also claimed is that synthetic milks offer dairy milk without concerns such as methane emissions or animal welfare. Dairy farmers could argue this is straight out of the vegan and animal welfare lobby songbook.
Unlike synthetic meat - which does struggle to match the complexity and texture of animal meat - synthetic milk is touted as having the same taste, look and feel as normal dairy milk.
Synthetic milk is not a sci-fi fantasy; it already exists. In the US, for example, the Perfect Day company supplies animal-free protein made from microflora, which is then used to make ice cream, protein powder and milk. In Australia, start-up company Eden Brew has been developing synthetic milk at Werribee in Victoria.
And we reckon we are over-governed. French homeowners have been caught out by an artificial intelligence program that discovered 20,000 undeclared swimming pools, each of which owed an average of $290 in pool tax.
Authorities are rubbing their hands together in anticipation of an extra $60 million in revenue in 2023 when they will also start looking for illicit extensions, patios and gazebos.
Make even a small slip-up and the electric vehicle lobby will come gunning for you.
Sussan Ley, the member for Farrer, was reported to have said we did not have any electric utility vehicles in Australia.
Well, of course the ABC spent some of taxpayers' funds to conclude the good member had no idea what she was talking about. Of course we have utes it concluded, they are everywhere - well not quite, but the ABC is sure they will be very soon.
