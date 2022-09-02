The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Swapping Wodonga mayor's chain for East Albury hat, Kev Poulton weighs in on Eastern Hill master plan

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 2 2022 - 11:03pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not taking a back seat. Kev Poulton has expressed support for Eastern Hill plans as an East Albury resident. He is also the mayor of Wodonga.

WHILE he's Wodonga mayor, Kev Poulton is also an East Albury resident and one that is supportive of contentious plans for Eastern Hill.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.