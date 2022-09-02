WHILE he's Wodonga mayor, Kev Poulton is also an East Albury resident and one that is supportive of contentious plans for Eastern Hill.
With that hat on, Mr Poulton said he would be lodging a submission to Albury Council endorsing its blueprint for the nature reserve.
"Obviously when there's some resistance, sometimes, you've got to make sure, is there just resistance getting a voice, or do people that actually think it's a good idea need to speak too, so I'll be putting in a submission on their website as a formal submission," Mr Poulton said.
He is enthusiastic about the master plan which includes an upgraded Eastern Hill lookout and roundabout on East Street as well as tracks and new seating.
"The plans that I've looked at look fantastic and I can see the vision and I just think it can't be done soon enough," Mr Poulton said.
"We've got to remember these sorts of facilities belong to the entire community not just to 200, 300, 400 people.
"I look at it and I think it's probably overdue."
Mr Poulton has spent much of his life since the age of 10 in East Albury and rode his bike across the reserve behind the hospital to the lookout.
"I've got fond memories of not many people utilising the area and then you sort of fast forward until now and sometimes my wife and I will load up the kids and we'll have a picnic up there and often reflect that this is a really underutilised space," he said.
"I've spoken to some of my neighbours and they're thinking this has got to be positive for the kids, instead of riding up and down on the road, there's somewhere safe for them to go," he said.
In response to concerns about vegetation being lost, Mr Poulton said there would be replanting and on the issue of the council plans having failed to reach residents, he questioned how attentive residents had been.
"Some people might say they didn't know it was happening but that's the eternal problem, people always say they find out later but I just ask are we all really paying enough attention to what is happening around us in our communities," he said.
"You can do engagement better but where do you stop, outside of being an East Albury resident I also work in communications and marketing and engagement and you haven't got an infinite budget when you do these things.
"Everyone wants lower rates, but they want to be informed.
"The onus, I guess, would come back on to residents to really pay attention and talk to their neighbours and really find what's happening around them and pay more interest and attention to that.
"For me I was aware of what they were doing, I was comfortable with how it played out."
The council already has 175 submissions on the plan, with the deadline for contributions October 4.
Two feedback sessions on Wednesday attracted 67 people with others being held next week at QEII Square and the lookout.
