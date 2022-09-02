Police form honour guard as hundreds farewell detective Shannon Murphy

Hundreds of people have paid their respects to a detective at a funeral service in Wangaratta.
Husband, father and detective Shannon Murphy was farewelled on Friday following his passing last week.
A police guard of honour was held and his coffin was carried past the Wangaratta Police Station.
The detective sergeant had most recently worked in the Wangaratta sex offence unit and had previously worked in Benalla and Melbourne.
The Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation released a statement thanking the late detective for his service to the public.
"We mourn his passing and thank him for serving and protecting our community for more than 23 years," a spokesman said.
"Shannon will be always remembered.
"Our deepest sympathy to his wife Sarah and their children Maisie and Mitch, the extended family, friends, colleagues at Victoria Police for their loss."
His family urged mourners to donate to the foundation in lieu of buying flowers.
Sites including the Wodonga water tower will be illuminated in blue on Friday night in memory of the detective sergeant.
A fundraiser launched by Inspector Luke Kirton has raised close to $20,000 in a week.
The GoFundMe page aims to support the late 45-year-old's family by paying for school fees.
"He was a terrific cop, well known for the way he went about his work - authentic and always seeing the good in people," Inspector Kirton said on the page.
The Border Mail did not attend the funeral service at the family's request.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
