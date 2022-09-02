A new sport to the Border is in full swing with Albury-Wodonga playing host to one of its state title events for the first time.
The NSW Gateball Championships got under way on Friday at Aloysius Park and will continue on Saturday and Sunday at Wodonga Tennis Centre after a scramble to change venues due to the wet surface at the Albury grasscourts.
Advertisement
Gateball is a mallet sport, similar to croquet, which originated in Japan in 1947 and is played by millions of people throughout Asia and South America.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Organiser Sarina Cevaal-Hewitt, of Twin City Croquet Club, said 25 pairs combinations started the event, with a further 13 teams of five to eight players to line up across the weekend.
Among them is a Border and North East team, River Gateball, which is made up of players from Howlong, Yarrawonga and Twin City.
"Against the odds, we've brought gateball to Albury-Wodonga," Mrs Cevaal-Hewitt said.
"It's played in Melbourne and Canberra and we're the only pocket between them."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.