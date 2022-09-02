A Corowa woman recently bailed after it was revealed on entering jail that she was pregnant has had her sentencing delayed so she can go into drug rehabilitation.
Jaide Clancy was granted the sentence deferral in Albury Local Court under Section 11 of the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act.
The 23-year-old, supported in court by her mother, is facing a series of charges including using an offensive weapon - namely a car - to prevent detention, police pursuit, dangerous driving, dealing with the proceeds of crime, carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension and damage property by fire.
The court previously heard that Clancy had a lengthy criminal record, one that a magistrate described at the time as "atrocious".
Clancy will be admitted to a drug detoxification program at Canberra hospital as part of her ongoing bail conditions.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told this program would run for eight weeks, after which she would move into a 12-month program elsewhere.
Her sentencing will proceed on October 26.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen said a call confirming Clancy's place at Canberra was expected within the next week or so.
Clancy, who spent about nine weeks in custody bail refused, had breached an intensive corrections order with her latest offending, though this order was reinstated in June.
Ms McLaughlin pointed out to Clancy that what had happened was a variation of bail for what "are serious matters".
"This is your last opportunity to engage in rehabilitation in a meaningful way."
