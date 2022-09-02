The Border Mail
Siblings Jack and Will Sexton to play for Yarrawonga in O and M final

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:51am, first published 2:52am
BROTHERS IN ARMS: Yarrawonga's Jack (left) and Will Sexton will play in Yarrawonga's first final in four years. Picture: MARK JESSER

Yarrawonga's siblings Jack and Will Sexton will follow in the footsteps of their father and play in Saturday's qualifying final against Albury at WJ Findlay Oval, Wangaratta, in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

