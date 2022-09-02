Yarrawonga's siblings Jack and Will Sexton will follow in the footsteps of their father and play in Saturday's qualifying final against Albury at WJ Findlay Oval, Wangaratta, in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Damian Sexton is a much-loved member of the Pigeons' 1989 premiership outfit, which snapped a 30-year drought, and he also coached the club for three years, from 2017, contesting finals the first two years.
"It's a family club, everything about 'Yarra' is great, the volunteers. everyone, you feel at home here," 20-year-old Jack declared.
There's 17 months between the tight-knit pair, who are both working on the family farm, around 85kms from the Border town.
"It's great to play alongside my brother and play the best footy I can for 'Yarra'," 19-year-old Will suggested.
The pair is affiliated with VFL clubs and actually played against each other in a pre-season game in March.
Jack lined up for Richmond, while Will was with Box Hill.
The siblings are versatile after spending most of their school and teenage football in the midfield.
Jack had been playing half-back, but has moved on-ball in recent weeks, while Will has filled a host of positions, including half-back.
"I've been playing a bit of each end, through the middle a little bit, I'll play wherever I'm needed," Will explained.
There was a chance the likeable youngsters would come up against their cousins in Jamison and Mitch Scott, who've played senior football for the Tigers, but the latter was named as an emergency.
"It's very exciting to play against Albury, they're highly respected in the league and certainly by Yarrawonga, it's just awesome to be playing for Yarrawonga," Jack offered.
It's the Pigeons first final since a 2018 first semi-final loss to Wangaratta, albeit 2020 was cancelled due to COVID and last year didn't host finals.
The Pigeons finished the regular season in second, with only three losses, while third-placed Albury had seven.
"We're just enjoying the ride," Jack confirmed of the return to finals.
