A Commercial Albury Golf Club member has returned after playing on a course used for the FedEx Cup series.
Darren Eddy played Wilmington Country Club in the US the day after world No 4 Patrick Cantlay held off Scott Stallings by a shot in the BMW International.
"We weren't off the back tees that the pros had played off the day before, we were about 50m ahead, but there was one hole where you had to hit around 200m just to make it to the fairway," he suggested.
Eddy's trip to the US was 17 months in the making.
He played in the BMW Golf Cup at his home course in March last year, winning through to the final scheduled for Millbrook Golf Club in New Zealand.
However, COVID forced the event to be postponed three times, so it was moved to Sanctuary Cove in May this year, where Eddy won the Australian final by a shot with 36 stableford points.
The World final was slated for Dubai but, again, COVID forced Australia's withdrawl.
It was then announced that the three winners would instead be treated to a five-day golfing trip at Wilmington, Delaware, which included a round at Biderman Country Club, an exclusive country club with only the 200 members.
Eddy was then a guest at the final two rounds of the BMW Championship.
"I followed Jon Rahm around early Saturday morning as he shot five-under for the first nine holes," he explained.
"I was then able to follow Marc Leishman and Adam Scott in the afternoon, it was amazing to be so close to these players.
"Adam Scott was in the final group with Scottie Scheffler and at the conclusion of their round we were taken to the media area to personally meet them both, which was an amazing highlight of the trip."
However, Eddy admits the standout was playing the course on the Monday.
"It was set up just as the professionals had played with the pins in the same position as the final round, all the grandstands and marquees were still in place and we got to have a sense of the atmosphere and pressure the best players in the world experience most weekends," he suggested.
"The course was in tremendous condition, the fairways looked like greens and the greens were so smooth and very quick to putt on, while the rough was almost ankle deep.
"You know that professional golfers are extraordinary, but being able to play a course set up for such an important tournament makes you further understand just how remarkable they are."
Eddy is a 15-handicapper and plays a few times a week.
