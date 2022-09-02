A Wodonga church built more than 150 years ago and last sold in the 1950s has been placed back on the market.
The historic place of worship was built on Church Street in 1869 and purchased by the current owner in 1958, but a decline in membership has seen it reduced to one service per month.
Sumsion Gardens is situated behind the church, which is also in close proximity to St Augustine's Primary School and a host of Wodonga shops and eateries.
Given the location and massive land size of 2800 square metres, the property is expected to fetch in the vicinity of $850,000 to $930,000.
Selling agent Clinton Harvey, of Wodonga Real Estate, described it as a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to purchase.
"The membership base has declined to a very small following, so the church has decided to sell," he said.
"It's essentially a $1 million parcel of land in one of the most popular streets in Wodonga and it really has a lot of history attached to it.
"I'm calling it a once in a lifetime opportunity because if you live to 100, you will only see it sold once in your lifetime.
"I'm appealing to a romantic. It wouldn't be unusual for say an artist to buy the church and hang all their paintings up and sell their art out of the church.
"There's also potential for a builder or developer to maybe put in four or five townhouses on this land that is backing on to Sumsion Gardens.
"You could also build a beautiful big house at the back of the block, overlooking Sumsion Gardens, and the rest of the block could be your backyard.
"It's happened at the other end of Church Street where the owners have knocked down a brick house built in the 1960s and have built a $1 million house there."
The owners of the church have opted not to go down the path of an auction and have simply called for expressions of interest for the property, which close on October 17.
Meanwhile, a major industrial development site at Thurgoona sold shortly after auction for an undisclosed price on Friday.
The 16,000-square metre lot was the last for sale within the Airside North estate on Ceres Drive, but attracted no offers after a vendor bid was placed at $1.8 million and was passed in.
Auctioneer Andrew Dixon, of LJ Colquhoun Dixon Commercial Real Estate, said negotiations got under way after the auction and a deal was reached.
Another commercial auction was set to go ahead on Friday for the sale of Lavington fishing store Compleat Angler on Wagga Road, but an offer was accepted for the business on Thursday night.
Stean Nicholls Real Estate agent Kristian Hopwood said the property was under contract for an undisclosed price.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
