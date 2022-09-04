Man who used loaded shotgun in Benalla robbery jailed for two years

An armed robber who took a loaded shotgun into a Benalla petrol station has been jailed for two years.
Tyson Smith-Anderson, who was 18 at the time of the offence, will serve the sentence in a youth prison.
He had attended the Bridge Street Caltex about 7am on January 10, armed with the gun.
The victim - who watched as Smith-Anderson was sentenced - took out cigarettes as another unknown offender packed them into a bag.
Smith-Anderson pointed the gun at the roof as money was demanded.
The pair fled with the stolen goods worth $950 in a car.
Smith-Anderson continued to offend in the following days and weeks despite being wanted for the robbery.
His offending included multiple police pursuits and fuel thefts as officers tried to take him into custody.
He was spotted at the Kremur Street boat ramp in West Albury on January 18 and swam across the Murray River to avoid arrest before stealing a car.
The 12-gauge shotgun was found in the boot of his vehicle at the boat ramp.
Heavily armed tactical police eventually arrested him at a Wangaratta home on February 1.
Judge Gregory Lyon told the County Court the now 19-year-old's actions had deeply impacted the victim, who is too scared to return to Benalla.
"It was your callous actions that caused this upheaval in the victim's life and I acknowledge the courage and integrity of (the victim) in participating in today's proceedings," he said.
Judge Lyon said it was "a disgraceful act".
The court heard Smith-Anderson started using marijuana at 14 and meth at 15, and was regularly using ice before his arrest.
"Ultimately your prospects of rehabilitation depend on you Mr Smith-Anderson," Judge Lyon said.
"They depend on your attitude and your determination to remain drug free ... and to keep out of trouble.
"It's not going to be an easy path for you.
"But you can do it.
"You can keep out of trouble."
He was also fined $600 and banned from driving for 15 months.
