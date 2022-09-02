The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Royal Czech Ballet touches down for first Australian tour of Swan Lake

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated September 2 2022 - 5:55am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Royal Czech Ballet dancers will present Swan Lake on an Australia tour - including Albury Entertainment Centre on Sunday, September 11 - for the first time.

EUROPEAN dancers have crossed eight time zones for Swan Lake to take flight in Australia on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.