EUROPEAN dancers have crossed eight time zones for Swan Lake to take flight in Australia on Friday night.
The Royal Czech Ballet dancers are touring Australia - including Albury next weekend - for the first time.
The ballet company is made up of elite dancers from France, Ukraine, Italy and Moldova.
Principal lead Cristina Terentiev said the dancers had taken four flights to reach Hobart mid-week.
"We're used to travelling a lot around Europe but this was very different!" she said.
"But we're professionals and we rehearsed all day yesterday and we can't wait to bring our beautiful production of Swan Lake to the Australian people.
"I'm very curious to see the smaller towns in Australia as well as the cities."
"We're pretty far away from the political situation but we want to bring kindness and good through our art," he said.
"The theatre and the stage unites people."
Swan Lake runs at Albury Entertainment Centre on Sunday, September 11, at 7pm.
