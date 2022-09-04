When it comes to money, a long-term view can be your best asset

What a rollercoaster ride 2022 is dishing up.
On the housing front, official figures confirm property values are cooling. But it can hardly be called a market collapse.
Over the last three months, home values have dropped 3.4 per cent nationally according to CoreLogic.
That said, the first two years of the pandemic saw values leap ahead by 28.6 per cent, so many homeowners are still sitting on a tidy honeypot of equity.
Rate hikes have seen homeowners batten down the hatches, and if the pinch of further rate rises would put your finances under real pressure, it may be worth thinking about fixing all or part of your home loan.
By shopping around, it is still possible to find one-year fixed rates below 4 per cent.
In the sharemarket, equities have put the pundits to the test over the past year, delivering more ups and downs than a re-run of Neighbours.
However, the latest company reporting season has seen some strong results, which has helped the ASX 200 notch up quarterly gains of 6.37 per cent.
Sure, we could still be in for a bumpy ride with equities, and there are plenty of challenges facing the business sector including rising rates, higher inflation and a tight labour market.
But after 40 years in the money business I've seen the sharemarket cop plenty of hits, and it always goes on to recover.
Having a well-diversified, high-quality portfolio is often your best defence against sharemarket falls.
And of course, history tells us that investors who feel the most pain are generally those who lock in losses through panic selling.
