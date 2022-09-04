A mentally ill young Lavington man has avoided jail over a series of incidents where he threatened family members while drunk.
Albury Local Court has heard how there was a definite escalation in Beau Darren Patrick Sikorski's erratic behaviour when on alcohol.
He was also far more likely to offend when, as in recent times, he has not had a permanent place to live, including during periods of homelessness.
But when living with his family, magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told, his offending stopped.
Sikorski was sentenced on three sets of charge sequences, two of which were called-up as breaches as the result of his latest offending on July 16.
The 26-year-old appeared via a video link to jail, where he had been held bail refused.
But he was released after Ms McLaughlin sentenced him to a six-month community corrections order and convicted and fined him $6080.
For the July matters, he pleaded guilty to intimidation, two counts of assault police, resist police and contravention of an apprehended violence order.
The court was told that Sikorski was homeless went he visited his sister's home in McDonald Road, Lavington, on July 16 about 9.15pm.
The woman's partner lives in the same unit complex.
Sikorski was drunk when he turned up wanting to collect some of his belongings.
He soon began arguing with his sister, which police said escalated to the point where Sikorski "held up an empty wine bottle above his head with his right hand.
The victim believed the accused was about to strike her with the bottle."
Her partner tried to calm him down while she called the police, then told her brother they were on the way.
"No matter what I do," he said in reply, "I can't get locked up (because) I have a mental health disability and I will get released with a new camping bag."
He left, but police found him in the pokies room of the Boomerang Hotel in Lavington about 11.15pm.
Sikorski was handcuffed and placed under arrest. But he tried to avoid being taken outside by putting his legs up against the door frames, then kicked the sliding glass entry doors.
Police had to call for assistance because of Sikorski's repeated attempts to break free, which led to him being taken to the ground.
He tried to bite one officer on the shoulder, yelled out he was going to hang himself and, once at the Albury police station, violently resisted.
