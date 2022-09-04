Understanding working from home deductions

I'm preparing my 2022 income tax return and during the year I started to work from home. I've purchased a desk and chair to use as a workspace. My living expenses have increased now that I spend my workday at home. What deductions can I claim?
If you are working from home to fulfil your employment duties and incur additional expenses to do so, you are eligible to claim some of your working from home expenses.
There are three methods you can choose from for claiming your work from home expenses: the actual cost method, short cut method and the fixed cost method.
The actual cost method allows you to claim the actual cost all work-related expenses incurred as a result of working from home where you have an exclusive area of work in your home (i.e. a home office).
In addition to the depreciation on the desk and chair you have purchased, you may claim the work-related portion of costs like electricity, interest and phone expenses.
Under the shortcut method, you can claim 80 cents per hour you work from home. If you worked from home five days a week, for 20 weeks in the year, completing eight-hour days, your claim would be $640 (5 x 20 x 8 x 0.8). This hourly rate factors in all expenditure you may have incurred, which means you can't also claim amounts like the depreciation on your desk and chair. This method is available until the end of the 2022 income year.
The fixed rate method is a hybrid of the actual cost and shortcut method. It allows you to claim 52 cents per hour you work from home, which covers expenses such as depreciation on your desk and chair, utilities and cleaning. You can then claim the work-related portion for your phone and internet expenses, as well as computer consumables, stationeries, and depreciation on computers, printers, laptops and so on.
Importantly, you need to keep records of all your additional running expenses as a result of working from home if using the actual cost or fixed cost method.
If using the short cut or fixed cost method, you'll need to keep a timesheet or diary to record the hours you worked from home.
If you're unsure about which method will give you the best outcome, you can speak with your accountant.
