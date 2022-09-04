Understanding working from home deductions

Under the shortcut method, you can claim 80 cents per hour you work from home. If you worked from home five days a week, for 20 weeks in the year, completing eight-hour days, your claim would be $640 (5 x 20 x 8 x 0.8). This hourly rate factors in all expenditure you may have incurred, which means you can't also claim amounts like the depreciation on your desk and chair. This method is available until the end of the 2022 income year.