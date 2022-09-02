Paula Mitchell's artistry has not been confined to the football field this season.
The prolific Albury United forward claimed the Golden Boot with an incredible 49 goals as the Greens marched to their second straight league championship.
But Mitchell, who finished the home-and-away season with eight hat-tricks and five hauls of five goals or more, has been proving her skills with a paint box are a match for what she does in the penalty box.
As a way of switching off from her day job as a paramedic, Mitchell has been creating and selling some exquisite pieces of artwork.
They've taken her up to 50 hours to finish but, going for almost $2000 a time, they're proving to be time well spent.
"It's my little side hobby which I picked up again towards the end of last year," Mitchell explained.
"The stress of work was getting to me a bit so I started doing a bit of art for an outlet and now I'm selling it.
"I've sold a fair few originals and I'm making a bit of coin, which is great.
"I'm stoked that other people like it.
"I did a little stall at the start of the year, there was a market in Albury and I was so nervous because I'd never done one before.
"I thought I was going to make 30 bucks but I ended up going for a grand and I was like 'people actually like this stuff!'
"It's a good feeling."
Mitchell, who also does weightlifting, is preparing for a competition in Melbourne later this year but for now her focus is firmly on clinching more silverware with United.
With top spot in the league having afforded them a weekend off, the Greens will be as fresh as any side going into their semi-final against St Pats at Willow Park on Sunday morning.
And with the region's premier sporting venue set to host the winners, Mitchell can't wait for kick-off.
"I'm pretty keen," she said.
"We didn't get to finish last year, with COVID and everything, and we're playing the grand final at Lavington Sports Ground.
"It would be awesome to play there and hopefully get a good crowd.
"Finals will be tough, though, because everyone's gotten so much better.
"It was a little bit harder than last year, which makes the league better.
"At the start of the season, you could tell how much better everyone had got, all the teams, because the end the games were getting a lot harder and the scorelines were getting closer.
"We couldn't back off."
Mitchell only failed to score in a league game once this season and banged in five goals against the Patties in United's last game before finals.
"I doubled my tally from the last time I got the Golden Boot in a different federation," Mitchell said.
"It would have been nice to get to 50 and I think it was a bit of a goal for Tony (Cigana, coach) as well!
"I gave it a red-hot crack in that last game, I just couldn't get that last one in.
"I'm proud of my record but it certainly wasn't just me.
"When you've got midfielders who serve you balls on a silver platter, it makes it a whole lot easier."
Albury Hotspurs v Wangaratta (Cobram, 12pm)
Albury United v St Pats (Willow Park, 11am)
