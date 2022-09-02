The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Paula Mitchell on her artwork and scoring record at Albury United

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 2 2022 - 8:54am, first published 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Mitchell adds a few touches to her latest artwork. She plays for Albury United in the AWFA semi-finals on Sunday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Paula Mitchell's artistry has not been confined to the football field this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.