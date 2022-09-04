THE Angels, Jessica Mauboy, Busby Marou and Troy Cassar-Daley will rock Deniliquin in less than a month.
Deni Ute Muster runs from Friday, September 30, until Saturday, October 1, after two years of cancellations owing to the global pandemic.
On Friday, Darlinghurst (5.30pm), John Williamson (6.15pm), Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham (7.15pm), Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley (8.15pm) and Busby Marou (9.15pm) will perform ahead of The Angels at 10.15pm.
On Saturday, Australian singer-songwriter and actress Jessica Mauboy will perform at 7.55pm, followed by Fireworks (8.55pm), Shannon Noll (9pm) and international country superstar Brad Paisley (10pm).
Earlier acts will be Hurricane Fall (4.45pm), Sara Storer (5.30pm), Shane Nicolson (6.15pm) and Round Mountain Girls (7pm).
The event is one of the most popular bucket list events in Australia and attracts almost 20,000 people to celebrate music, mateship and the iconic ute.
Before the main stage lights up daily, the day stage kicks off the entertainment.
Performers will include Danny Phegan, Duncan Phillips Band, Hayley Jensen, Pete Denehy and Band, Hayley Marsten, Matt Joe Gow and The Dead Leaves, Ruby Saltbush, The Weeping Willows, Turk Tresize, Zac and Eliza Spalding, Zara Lindeman and 2022 Toyota Star Maker finalist, Loren Ryan.
Competitions will feature the barrel races, GME Australian National Circle Work, Show N Shine, CAT Tradie Challenge, Riverina Whipcracking Challenge, bull ride, wood chopping and Mini Muster Mobeel.
Patrons will receive one entry into the promotion for the chance to win the Muster's Toyota Rogue Hi-Lux Ute.
Valued at $81,400, the prize includes vehicle registration, compulsory third party insurance for 12 months and stamp duty costs.
The Deni Ute Muster will be cashless with radio-frequency identification wristbands and top-up stations on site.
When the festival is over, patrons will be able to retrieve their funds online.
Ticket prices will rise to gate rates after Friday, September 16.
