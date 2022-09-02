Q: How big is the inclusion of Brookers' young gun Ewan Mackinlay?
A: It's massive. You could hear plenty of champagne corks being popped in Holbrook on Saturday afternoon after the Murray Bushrangers got beat paving the way for Mackinlay to play this weekend.
Q: Will Mackinlay play across half-back or in attack for the Brookers?
A: The Brookers need to kick a winning score and Mackinlay could be the X-factor up forward with his pace, skill and classy finishing hard to combat.
Q: With Tiger young gun Nick Madden expected to play predominantly in the ruck, where is Duncan McMaster best suited, key forward or key back?
A: While McMaster is the logical match-up for Brooker spearhead Luke Gestier, expect the big Tiger to start forward in a bid to stretch Holbrook's undersized defence.
Q: Can Tiger coach Joel Mackie turn back the clock and dominate the second semi-final like he did so many times throughout his stellar career at the Albury sportsground?
A: You get the feeling Mackie's form so far this year has been the calm before the storm. The dual Morris medallist thrives on the big stage of finals and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Mackie dominate.
Q: What can we expect to see from Barton medallist Michael Rampal?
A: Rampal is a competitive beast who will be out to enhance his reputation over the next few weeks. The human wrecking ball thrives on contested situations but will the big ground at Walbundrie suit his crash and bash style of football?
ROUND ONE
Osborne 15.8 (98) def Holbrook 7.7 (49)
The Tigers easily brushed off the challenge of their biggest flag threat with lesser-lights Royce Hunter, Declan O'Rourke and Ryan Collins in good touch.
ROUND 12
Holbrook 9.7 (61) lost to Osborne 12.10 (82)
The Brookers matched their more fancied opponents for the first-half before the cream started to rise to the top with Duncan McMaster, Kyle Schmetzer and Izaac McDonnell ensuring the Tigers kept their undefeated record intact.
You get the feeling that internally the Brookers fancy their chances of knocking the Tigers off at some stage in September. And their optimism would have sky-rocketed this week with the inclusion of Ewan Mackinlay who has all the attributes to be a match-winner. But how can you tip against a side that is on a 34-match winning streak? You can't.
Verdict: Osborne by 17-points
