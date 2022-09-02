Dartmouth townsfolk are still eagerly awaiting the spectacle of their dam spilling over with hundreds expected to flock to the area this weekend.
Tourist dollars will be boosted with a "pop-up" food store arranged by the Country Fire Authority, the local fishing club and the Dartmouth Community Progress Association.
MDBA senior director of river management Joe Davis said releases from Dartmouth Dam had been increasing since Tuesday.
"The timing of a spill depends on how much rain falls in the coming days and weeks and how much water can be released from the dam in order to create airspace," Mr Davis said.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicted little rain at Dartmouth this weekend, but the chance of rain will increase from 30 per cent on Tuesday to 90 per cent on Thursday with an expected 20mm fall.
Dartmouth Pub manager Aaron Scales said while he sympathised with any danger of flooding for farmers downstream of the dam, there was little concern of a deluge in the town.
"Townsfolk aren't worried at all about flooding because they're quite high up," he said. "The pub wasn't flooded the last time it happened because we're on the highest point.
"It's more downstream on the flood plain where they might be worried about flooding. "But us? On Sunday we have 180 bookings for lunch - we just can't take any more."
