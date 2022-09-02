Benalla's D&R Henderson, former director, facing pollution charges

A Benalla business has been charged with criminal offences following an investigation by the Environment Protection Authority.
D&R Henderson and a former director have been charged with 39 offences relating to the alleged discharge of oxides of nitrogen, airborne particles, odour and dust.
Advertisement
The offences allegedly occurred on various dates from May to November last year and in April and June.
"The charges allege that the company and its director committed 39 offences including that on various dates in May, June, July, August, September, October and November 2021 and April and June 2022, it breached the conditions of the licence it was issued by EPA," a spokesman for the authority said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The breaches involved allegedly discharging or emitting nuisance dust and/or nuisance airborne particles, odours and other substances beyond the boundaries of its premises located at 42 Benalla-Yarrawonga Rd Benalla, in a manner that was not permitted by that licence.
"The alleged breaches are criminal offences under the legislation."
The particles, odours and other substances were allegedly discharged beyond the site's boundaries.
The company and former director will appear in court at a later date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.