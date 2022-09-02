The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Benalla's D&R Henderson, former director, facing pollution charges

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benalla's D&R Henderson, former director, facing pollution charges

A Benalla business has been charged with criminal offences following an investigation by the Environment Protection Authority.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.