Yarrawonga young gun Caleb Mitchell returns to seniors for final

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:01am, first published 5:36am
Yarrawonga's Caleb Mitchell has Wodonga's bench looking on in his debut game in May.

Yarrawonga will unleash emerging star Caleb Mitchell in Saturday's qualifying final against Albury at WJ Findlay, Wangaratta, in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

