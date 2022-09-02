Yarrawonga will unleash emerging star Caleb Mitchell in Saturday's qualifying final against Albury at WJ Findlay, Wangaratta, in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Mitchell has exploded at junior level this year, starring for Victoria Country at the AFL National Championships.
He clocked up 27 disposals playing on a wing against South Australia.
Mitchell debuted for the Pigeons at senior O and M level against Wodonga on May 7.
The classy teenager picked up 18 possessions in the 17-point win.
Vic Country will play Vic Metro for the national title on Thursday, September 22.
Former Carlton forward Michael Gibbons will make his return after missing with an ankle complaint, while defender Jye Cross has missed selection, due to player points issues.
Meanwhile, Albury has also named one of its young guns and a Murray Bushrangers' team-mate of Mitchell in Connor O'Sullivan.
