Albury will start outsiders for one of the few times over the past decade in Saturday's qualifying final against Yarrawonga at WJ Findlay Oval, Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Tigers have been decimated by injuries and are without at least five regulars, including co-coach Anthony Miles (foot) and Daniel Cross (hamstring).
They're coming off three straight losses, while the Pigeons have lost only three games.
However, one of those was against the Tigers in round eight where the home team led by 41 points in the third quarter, only to survive a storming fightback.
Albury again led until the final minutes a fortnight ago but, this time, the Pigeons won.
Meanwhile, Myrtleford has won two tight clashes against Sunday's elimination final opponent Wangaratta Rovers.
The Saints won by three points in the season-opener and 11 points in round 14.
The match is at Albury Sportsground.
