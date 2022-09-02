Yarrawonga has been forced to make the gut-wrenching decision to drop recruit Jye Cross to keep within the player points allocation for the Ovens and Murray Football League club.
The Pigeons carry a handful of three-point players with the former Leopold defender and Ryan Einsporn battling for the final position, if every player is available.
Cross played in last week's final round loss to Wangaratta, but will play reserve grade on Saturday, missing the senior qualifying clash against Albury at WJ Findlay Oval, Wangaratta.
"I rang him last night (Thursday) and I just said, 'I apologise'," Pigeons' football director Leigh Ramsdale offered.
"He's definitely in our best 22 and, through no fault of his own, he's out of the team."
The club is bitterly disappointed with AFL North East Border, which dismissed an appeal earlier this season to reduce Cross's points.
In its submission, the Pigeons argued a mechanism from Regional Commissions could be applied in the 27-year-old's case.
They pointed to a number of areas, including Rule 7.3, c) the recent playing history of the player and d) work arrangements of the player.
The Pigeons said Cross had essentially missed four recent seasons following two knee reconstructions and then COVID.
He had also joined Fire Rescue Victoria.
"Jye could either be working in Wangaratta, Shepparton and Wodonga, so he chose Yarrawonga because it's a central location," Ramsdale explained.
"He's come to us, it's nothing about money, it's legitimately in the rules, but it's easy for them (AFL North East Border) to throw their hands in the air and state, 'no, we're not going to accept that', their wording was, 'it's just going to open up a Pandora's Box', but that's not right."
Ramsdale says the club is raving about Cross as a club person.
"He's run a raffle off his own bat that's raised $15,000 for the club, you wouldn't meet a nicer bloke."
For his part, Cross showed tremendous dignity, given he's in his prime.
"I didn't speak to another club and with the clause about moving up here for work. I thought it was a chance, but we just got no, that was it, it would have been grouse to get some feedback," he recalled.
"I've got no resentment towards the club, I'm bloody stoked that I came here."
The Pigeons were also disappointed with the 40-point cap for the senior team, adding they didn't receive their individual player points allocation until round three.
"It didn't matter if it was more points, it was more the equalisation, sides that finished above us were receiving more," Ramsdale reasoned.
"I want the Corowa's, Wodonga's, to have extra points, but it's got to be fair."
AFL North East Border replied: "The player points processes were handled earlier in the season with the clubs and AFL North East Border won't be making any comment."
