Some of the world's leading waste management experts visited the Border on Friday to get an insight into how things are done in Albury.
It is this that led to the city being chosen as a key destination for the Australian PacWaste Plus/GEF ISLANDS sustainable financing for waste management study tour, with 30 delegates from 15 countries attending.
While on tour, the delegates undertook case study visits to organics, e-waste and other community recycling and processing centres.
Program manager for PacWaste plus Bradley Nolan said that it was a privilege for participants to visit the Albury centre.
"It's also an excellent learning opportunity for participants as part of the two-week sustainable financing for waste management study tour to Australia," Mr Noland said.
"We've received just shy of $18.5 million to assist 15 countries to improve waste management practices.
"We're working with participating countries around data information,education, legislative framework improvement, on-ground activity and capacity building.
"Heading into a regional area that's done amazing work is why we chose Albury. It's important for the islands to take away connection and networking from the program within Australia."
Delegate of Samoa Afele Faiilagi said it was a great opportunity to come to Australia and see how waste management was being implemented on the Border.
"We have a lack of resources and technology in Samoa, so we're looking for better solutions in our country," he said.
"It's an opportunity for us to know what system is being implemented in different towns across Australia."
The delegates heard about the various waste diversion projects in operation, including the upcycle shop (secondhand shop), polystyrene recovery and food organics garden organics transfer station.
They were also informed on the community's involvement in sustainability during visits to the Billabong Return and Earn Facility and the Thurgoona Men's Shed, both community-led initiatives.
Mayor Kylie King said she was excited and humbled that Albury had been chosen as a key destination for the tour.
"We are grateful to have the opportunity to showcase the great work we are doing in the sustainability arena on the international stage." she said "It's exciting and quite humbling to know we have hosted around 30 delegates, and being included in this tour is a testament to that.
"It's our commitment to sustainability, which is led by the community. It's a real team effort."
