A five-bedrooom Baranduda home set on more than a acre of land sold for in excess of $1 million post-auction on Saturday.
The Ford Court property, situated in what is referred to as old Baranduda, also boasts three bathrooms, established gardens and a swimming pool and was purchased for $1,030,000.
A strong crowd gathered for the auction, but there was hesitancy to make an offer before a vendor bid of $900,000 was placed.
It prompted an opening proposal of $925,000, which was eclipsed by a bid of $950,000 and then jumped to $975,000.
No further offers were made and the property was passed in for private negotiations before it was sold for $1,030,000.
Auctioneer William Bonnici, of First National Real Estate Bonnici and Associates, said the agency had sold more than 20 properties for over $1 million this year.
"Old Baranduda is very tightly held, there's not too many properties that come on the market. One of the neighbours has been here for 42 years," he said.
"Baranduda is one of the fastest growing suburbs in the Albury-Wodonga region, if not North East Victoria, so parts of new Baranduda are quickly becoming old Baranduda."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wodonga Real Estate sold a three-bedroom home in central Wodonga soon after auction for $595,000.
The Beechworth Road house was built in 1962 and passed down through two generations of family.
A modest opening bid of $400,000 was accepted by auctioneer Clint Ilsley which was raised to $410,000 before it made the big jump to $500,000.
Two parties continued to exchange $10,000 rises to get the property in selling range at $560,000.
Bids of $5000 saw it move to $570,000, before the auction was paused and the property was passed in and an agreement was reached after auction.
"They don't build them like this any more. It's such a remarkable masterpiece. It's a bespoke home that was crafted with the best workmanship," Mr Ilsley said.
"We're also standing in front of a home that is big enough and perfectly positioned to maybe create an office space."
Stean Nicholls Real Estate had two auctions in East Albury for 133 and 236 Rivergum Drive, with the former under contract and the latter passed in.
Ray White Albury Central passed in 317 Cadell Street in East Albury, but agent Bob Packer is confident a sale will be finalised on Monday with a party who couldn't purchase under auction conditions.
