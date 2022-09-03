Bec Whiting is big on changing opinions.
The 2019 world champion has established herself as one of Australia's greatest tenpin bowlers, but is most passionate about seeing the sport grow.
Advertisement
Ms Whiting was a natural after taking up the sport at 10 years of age and bowled her first perfect game at 18.
The 32-year-old Melburnian made the national team in 2009 and has been a mainstay, travelling the world to represent her country.
"Unfortunately, too many people see it as a hobby, so I want to change that," Ms Whiting said.
"When you tell them where you've been able to travel and the tournaments you've won, most people think that's pretty cool.
"When they come out and see the balls hooking and the massive scores going up, they get really excited.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I was part of the Australian team that went to Vegas in 2019 and the pro tour over there and the world championships.
"It's completely different over there. They do it for a living, whereas we're working full-time and bowling on the side."
Ms Whiting was among 32 of Australia's best bowlers involved in the opening round of the inaugural Tenpin Bowling Premier League which started in Wodonga on Saturday.
"We've got a few good ones coming up in the younger ranks at the moment and I think there's a definitely a strong future," she said.
"Events like this will get even more people involved and hopefully we'll see more talent coming through."
Wodonga's Jamie Winnel won his way through the qualification phase to earn a place at the premier league event and impressed against quality opposition.
Tenpin Bowling Australia chief executive Rohan O'Neill said the aim of the premier league was to raise more awareness about the pathways the sport provides, especially given the Sunshine Coast will play host to the World Cup in November.
"Everyone has been bowling, but not everyone realises there's a (professional) pathway," he said.
"Having the best Australians playing against each other in head to head competition leading into the World Cup will be good preparation for them as well."
Advertisement
Mr O'Neill also paid tribute to 3D Lanes Wodonga owner Paul Delany for his willingness to host the event on the Border.
"He's a former top bowler himself and he's really encouraging of up and coming athletes and bowlers to come through, which is really pleasing," he said.
"The broadcast has gone out to China, ESPN, Sky Sport New Zealand and various other streaming services in the US.
"People around the world have seen Wodonga, which is pretty cool."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.