An emotional Joel Mackie spoke of his huge pride after finally leading Osborne to the Hume league grand final three years since he was appointed to coach the bush powerhouse.
Mackie held three-year-old daughter Bowie in his arms as the Tigers belted out their song at Walbundrie on Saturday afternoon.
He may be no stranger to grand finals but this is new territory for Mackie, who is not only chasing success away from the Albury Sportsground but is doing it with a young family by his side.
"I don't want to get emotional but it's just a different stage of my career and my life," Mackie smiled.
"I wouldn't say it's pressure but I put an expectation on myself.
"Osborne's a big club, very proud and probably unwarranted at times because there's 11 other teams trying to win it too, so you can't expect to win every year.
"But I feel we've got a really good group and I'm just so proud to be able to have this opportunity.
"My daughter came in today, she wanted to sing the song, and it means so much.
"The old man's back at Osborne again, he coached out there late seventies and people are connecting again.
"I'm not saying other clubs don't have that but, at this stage of my career, I'm really enjoying having that.
"It means the world at the moment."
The blowtorch of September was well and truly applied in a fast and furious qualifying final which Holbrook led early after goals from Lachie Trethowan and AB Mackinlay had cancelled out one from Matt Rava.
Ewan Mackinlay, back from Murray Bushranger duty, then produced a moment of sheer brilliance when he danced away from four Tigers and slotted a magnificent goal from a tight angle.
However, it was Osborne who led at the main break thanks to goals from Rava, Ryan Collins, Sam Rutland and Declan Galvin.
The Brookers came out firing after half-time and applied scoreboard pressure through Michael Rampal and Luke Gestier.
However, the decision to move Nick Madden to full-forward proved inspired as the 204cm AFL Draft prospect claimed two big grabs in the goal square and converted both set shots.
With just one point in it at the final break, the game was on a knife-edge but Osborne were cleaner and smarter when it mattered most.
There was no questioning Holbrook's desperation but their football was rather hit-and-hope as the game slipped away.
Mackie and Izaac McDonnell spurned good chances for the Tigers, who were missing arguably the league's best player in Connor Galvin, but those aberrations were sandwiched by two Hugh Schmetzer goals and when Mackie struck late on, it was game over as Osborne won by 11.5 (71) to 8.7 (55).
Holbrook coach Matt Sharp, who sat out the game with a leg injury, cut a frustrated figure.
"We may have let a good opportunity slip," Sharp admitted.
"Our best is good enough but maybe the ball didn't bounce our way a few times.
"It was a game of inches and unfortunately we're 16 points on the wrong side today.
"I back our fitness and I back our belief but we probably didn't play with dare.
"We were comfortable and just hoping instead of actually grabbing the game and winning the big moments.
"They entered the forward 50 with the ball a bit deeper than us; we were a bit shallow and it opened us up a little bit.
"Are we happy with the way we coached?
"Yeah, we got a few things right, maybe a couple off, but if we get another crack at them in a couple of weeks, we're not going to change too much."
Watching such a big game from the coaches box certainly wasn't in Sharp's script.
"Sometimes I don't have the pace and the skill but I feel like I can get out there and point the finger and set up the forward line here and there," he said.
"There's a role there for me and hopefully I'm right to go this Saturday.
"It's just a leg injury and I'm confident in the guy that I work with; he's reassured me that it's a 21-day thing.
"I'll train hard and hopefully get through the two sessions."
Holbrook will face the winner of Sunday's clash between Jindera and Rand-Walbundrie-Walla in the preliminary final next weekend while Osborne can now start their grand final preparations.
"It means everything," Mackie said.
"That's what you work for.
"It's been a long road to get to where we want to go and by no means have we done anything yet, we've just given ourselves an opportunity.
"From when I first got here to now, it's three years and that's a long time for everyone.
"I'm just so happy."
