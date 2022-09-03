A 40-year-old woman has escaped injury after her car flipped and finished upside-down in a drain after a collision with a deer on the Kiewa Valley Highway near Yackandandah on Saturday.
The single vehicle accident occurred at around 12.30pm when the driver was travelling north on the highway and swerved to avoid a large deer on a blind corner near Yackandandah Creek, but collided with it and broke its hind legs.
Advertisement
The vehicle went down a two-metre embankment and stopped upside-down in a drain in two feet of water.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The 40-year-old from North Albury managed to extricate herself before the cabin filled with water and did not suffer any injuries or require treatment.
"This just highlights the need to be ever vigilant when driving on country roads. This is an example that it is not only at dusk and dawn we need to take care, but any time of the day," Tallangatta Sergeant Tim Mooney said.
"Thankfully today nobody was injured and the occupant could go home to her family."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.