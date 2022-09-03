The Border Mail
Driver avoids injury after hitting deer and flipping car on Kiewa Valley Highway near Yackandandah

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 3 2022 - 4:50am, first published 4:45am
A 40-year-old North Albury woman walked away without injury after her car flipped and finished upside-down in a drain off the Kiewa Valley Highway after hitting a deer on Saturday.

