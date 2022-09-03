Miracle of the man with life left to savour

When he headed into the club rooms after that clash of bodies, it should have been the last thing he ever saw. But when he fell to the floor, a chain of medical help, kicked-off with a smattering of good fortune, dragged Mr Duffield away from the cliff-edge of death. A trainer saved him, her cardio-pulmonary resuscitation skills ensuring a ghost of existence returned. And then two defibrillator pulses from a couple of trainers, another six from paramedics equally attuned to a failing heart that still almost snared him on the mercy flight south.