Police are investigating a truck crash at Barnawartha North on Saturday afternoon.
It's understood a heavy rigid truck crashed into the safety barrier on the Hume Freeway at about 1.15pm.
A 45-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information, dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
