QUALIFYING FINAL
FOOTBALL
Yarrawonga 6.15 (51) def Albury 6.10 (46)
NETBALL
Yarrawonga 51 def Lavington 40
SECOND SEMI-FINAL
Chiltern 11.15 (81) def Beechworth 5.11 (41)
SECOND SEM-FINAL
Osborne 11.5 (71) def Holbrook 8.7 (55)
SEMI-FINAL
Bonnie Doon 10.10 (70) def Greta 3.5 (23)
PRELIMINARY FINAL
Cudgewa 21.12 (138) def Bullioh 11.7 (73)
QUALIFYING FINAL
Echuca 16.9 (105) def Mansfield 6.5 (41)
ELIMINATION FINAL
Euroa 15.14 (104) def Kyabram 8.6 (53)
SEMI-FINAL
Cobram 11.13 (79) def Mulwala 10.7 (67)
