Yarrawonga's Ryan Einsporn is a contender for the Ovens and Murray Football League's best runner
Advertisement
Unknown at the start of the season, Einsporn has impressed all season, but took it to another level with an indefatigable performance in Saturday's gritty qualifying final win over Albury by five points.
In a match devoid of highlights, the wing produced a critical piece of play midway through the third quarter.
After leading by 11 points, Albury had kicked three goals in five minutes to open a seven-point break.
Einsporn burst through the centre, kicked the ball to Lach Howe, who gave it back to his pacy team-mate, who then delivered a perfect pass to Leigh Williams for a goal.
"I'm a big runner, I love my running, I do that in the off-season and that holds me pretty well during the year, I like to punch up and make them defend," he suggested.
Coach Mark Whiley was delighted.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's his strength (running) and I thought he defended really well."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.