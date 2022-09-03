Jack Sexton produced one of the greatest games in his rapidly rising career with a best on ground performance against Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The small defender was exceptional, taking a number of intercept marks as the Tigers threatened.
"My role was just to play off half-back and if I can get off the chain, give it a run," he suggested,
"I just had to man up in defence and beat my man, just their smalls, they've got a few on the go, they come and go a bit, it's a fair fleet."
After a terrific first half, the 178cm Sexton racked up a stack of touches early in the third quarter, chopping off a Tigers' attacking raid.
Sexton remains on Richmond's VFL list, playing two games this season, but he's quickly become the club's number one small defender.
"Jack's been good for us since he's come back, he's slotted into the back six nicely," coach Mark Whiley enthused.
Sexton was well supported by younger sibling Will, praising his display.
"He's grown as a player, in that last quarter I reckon he took maybe four or five good marks."
