Yarrawonga edged out Albury in their third successive thriller in Saturday's qualifying final in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
As a spectacle, it was a stinker, but the final quarter was gripping as the underdogs fell just short 6.15 (51) to 6.10 (46) in front of 2395 spectators at WJ Findlay Oval, Wangaratta.
"It wasn't pretty, but with our young fellas being put in that situation, we were down at times, to come back and not roll over was the most pleasing," relieved coach Mark Whiley stated.
On a perfect spring day, the teams failed to deliver a spectacle, but both clubs have to be afforded leeway given nobody has played a pressure final in three years, due to COVID, and the intense pressure.
The major talking points were yet another injury to the league's highest profile signing in Yarrawonga's ex-Carlton small forward Michael Gibbons (hamstring) in the second quarter, while minutes earlier Albury star Fletcher Carroll was charged with intentional striking against Harry Wheeler in an incident 45m from play.
After a quiet start, Carroll was making a sizeable impact, but was then sent off for 15 minutes. Wheeler played out the match.
Albury co-coach Luke Daly wouldn't comment directly on the incident, instead offering a generic reply.
"It's a big call to send someone off, particularly in a final."
It was 21 points apiece when the lively midfielder was sent and was still tight when he returned eight minutes into the third quarter.
"Seventeen blokes for 15 minutes, we fought really hard, maybe it took some energy out of us late, but really we didn't take our opportunities (Albury had 2.8 at half-time)," Daly pondered.
Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams provided the game's first big moment early in the second quarter when he paddled the ball out in front and then blasted from 55m as it bounced through for one of two goals.
Albury defender Jessy Wilson supplied the next with a flying mark in the third term for Jacob Conlan's first, but Pigeons' wing Ryan Einsporn inspired the next to cut the margin to a point at three-quarter time.
Only two goals were kicked, Yarrawonga's Harry Wheeler and Conlan's second, joining Jeff Garlett, for an enthralling final eight minutes.
Superstar Leigh Masters had been blanketed by Albury's Shaun Daly, but produced two late moments, including a mark, while team-mate Jess Koopman took mark of the year contender.
Shaun Daly had a chance late, but missed from 45m.
Einsporn, defender Jack Sexton, on-baller Willie Wheeler and ruck Lach Howe were terrific.
Riley Bice will rue two missed running shots, but was dangerous, Lachie Taylor-Nugent was superb early, while Wilson was strong.
