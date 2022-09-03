The Border Mail
Chiltern a class above Beechworth in second semi-final clash

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated September 4 2022 - 12:20am, first published September 3 2022 - 9:31am
Chiltern is celebrating its first grand final appearance since 2006. Pictures: JAMES WILTHSHIRE

Chiltern is one win away from its maiden flag in the Tallangatta league after inflicting a 40-point mauling of Beechworth in the second semi-final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.

