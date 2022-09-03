Chiltern is one win away from its maiden flag in the Tallangatta league after inflicting a 40-point mauling of Beechworth in the second semi-final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
The impressive 11.15 (81) to 5.11 (41) victory not only secured the Swans their second grand final appearance since joining the competition but also confirmed their flag favouritism.
They started the season as flag favourites and have lived up to the hype after taking the direct route into the decider and first grand final berth since 2006.
With the Swans at full-strength, coach Luke Brookes had the unenviable task of omitting several players at selection on Thursday night.
They were able to apply some early scoreboard pressure as they booted the opening four goals of the match.
In contrast, the Bushrangers appeared lacklustre compared to the previous week and failed to kick a goal in the first term.
Midfielder Brad Hibberson led the early onslaught for the Swans with Tom Bracher and Kyle Cooper also damaging with their leg speed and pinpoint disposal.
The Bushrangers hit back hard in the second term, mainly through the hard work of midfielder Alesssandro Belci.
Belci racked-up plenty of possessions and was able to kick two of his side's three goals as the Bushrangers closed to within nine points at the main break.
Brad Hibberson kicked the first goal of the third term while Ethan Boxall, Tom Bracher and Rhys Ritchie were also able to hit the scoreboard and help the Swans establish a match-winning lead.
Once again, the Bushrangers were kept goalless and trailed by 38-points at the final break.
The Swans were able to maintain their advantage in the final term to eventually win by 40-points.
Brookes was ecstatic to take the direct route into the decider and have the benefit of another week off to freshen-up.
"I'm just super proud of the group and the hard work they have put in since November," Brookes said.
"We had 50 on the track during the week and now we have both sides into the grand final.
"It's never been just about the senior group but what we can achieve as a club.
"I couldn't be any more proud.
"We had seven players miss out in the senior side at selection and that snowballs down to seven players missing out in the twos.
"It's heartbreaking for the blokes that miss out and you feel terrible for them."
While the Bushrangers' one-wood all season has been their intensity and pressure, it was no match for Brookes' side which is aggressive, skilful and full of weapons.
"I thought we started well but maybe got ahead of ourselves in that second-term and just thought it was going to happen," he said.
"Then after half-time I thought our pressure and ball movement was pretty good.
"Beechworth get a lot of accolades for their pressure and intensity.
"But we also pride ourselves on our hardness at the contest and ability to win the footy and then back our kids to provide plenty of run on the outside."
It was the Swans' midfielders in Brad Hibberson, Tom Bracher, Cooper, Ben Mason alongside Barton medallist Scott Meyer who were all instrumental in the victory.
Brookes said the Swans' back six were also outstanding in restricting the Bushrangers to five goals with Caleb Boxall a standout in defence.
"To restrict the opposition to five goals is an outstanding effort," he said.
"To be honest, I don't think we had a passenger."
The only injury concern for the Swans was an ankle injury to defender Nick Stephens who hobbled off during the third-quarter.
Brookes said Stephens could have gone back on if required.
"Nick will be right, we just took a cautious approach and didn't have to risk him by putting him back on," he said.
Beechworth will now play the winner out of Sunday's first semi-final between Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Dederang-Mt Beauty in the preliminary final.
