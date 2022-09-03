Cudgewa powered past Bullioh on Saturday to book their place in the Upper Murray League grand final.
The Blues won by 21.12 (138) to 11.7 (73) at Cudgewa, setting up a date with minor premiers Tumbarumba in the decider next Saturday.
Co-coach James McInerney was thrilled to make it through.
"It's a pretty good feeling to get the win after all the work that goes in," McInerney said.
"To get into the grand final is massive.
"It is special, particularly after having played last year under 'Digsy', when we went through undefeated only for the season to get called off.
"It's pretty good to go through to the big dance."
After a tight first quarter, Cudgewa had opened up a five-goal lead by half-time although Bullioh refused to roll over.
The preliminary final was still up for grabs at the final break but the Blues ran over the top of the visitors late, with Greg Wheeler capping a fine performances with five goals.
The outstanding Craig Lieschke booted four and there were three each for Luke Bloom and Nicholas Brockley.
"Craig Lieschke was definitely best on the ground," McInerney said.
"He kicked a few and pretty much had the ball on a string."
Cudgewa beat Tumbarumba in the reserves prelim to set up a grand final clash with Bullioh.
