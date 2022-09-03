The Border Mail
Cudgewa reach Upper Murray grand final thanks to victory over Bullioh

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 3 2022 - 10:29am, first published 10:25am
Cudgewa co-coach James McInerney is now preparing for a grand final after the Blues proved too strong for Bullioh on Saturday. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Cudgewa powered past Bullioh on Saturday to book their place in the Upper Murray League grand final.

