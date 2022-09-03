The Border Mail
Yarrawonga's Michael Gibbons suffers hamstring injury against Albury.

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 4 2022 - 8:12am, first published September 3 2022 - 11:43am
Yarrawonga's Michael Gibbons was injured during the game against Albury. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

The league's highest profile off-season recruit Michael Gibbons' season could be over after injuring his hamstring against Albury in Saturday's qualifying final in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

