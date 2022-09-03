The league's highest profile off-season recruit Michael Gibbons' season could be over after injuring his hamstring against Albury in Saturday's qualifying final in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
While the former Carlton player, who joined the Pigeons on a three-year deal in December, won't know the extent of the injury until he receives the results of a scan early this week, hamstrings are generally considered a three-week injury.
The grand final will be held at Lavington Sportsground on Sunday, September 25.
Gibbons could be racing the clock to play, but Yarrawonga first have to qualify.
However, the Pigeons took a pivotal step when they edged out Albury by five points.
They will start underdogs though against minor premiers Wangaratta in Saturday's grand final qualifier.
"I pinged my left hammie, it's pretty disappointing, I'll get a scan and assess from there," he said in the dressing room.
The injury happened at the 22-minute mark of the second quarter.
The ball went over Gibbons head and in a tangle with the Tigers' Lachie Taylor-Nugent for the ball, he knew his day was over.
The 27-year-old is the league's unluckiest profile player this year after calf and ankle complaints limited his appearances.
"I fractured my right ankle, that's the reason I haven't been playing the last four weeks," he offered.
"I rolled it against Wangaratta (in round 10) and played through, but it got progressively worse and had a scan to get cortisone, we found there was a fracture and that's why it was giving me a bit of strife.
"I've run over a few black cats."
And Wangaratta defender Jamie Anderson won't play finals after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament.
Anderson was stretchered off in the final round.
"As soon as I felt it happen, even though I'd never done one before, I knew what I did, I just thought, 'I've lost the opportunity for finals'."
