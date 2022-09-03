Wangaratta came from behind with two goals in the last five minutes on Saturday to dump Cobram out of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association finals on home turf.
The dramatic 3-2 win at Apex Reserve was celebrated wildly by the men in red and black who are now heading to Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday night.
Wangaratta struck first with a penalty in the 18th minute of the semi-final.
Marius Williams barged Dan Kelly in the back and Adam Burchell picked out the bottom left-hand corner from the spot.
But when Stoycho Ivanov fouled Anthony Corso near the corner flag, Bill Puckett's free-kick was turned in by Williams to make it 1-1.
It looked like Roar were going through, 15 minutes from time, with Florian Dambricourt sending Tommy McCarron the wrong way from the penalty spot after Cooper Patterson had tripped Corso inside the box.
But when Cobram failed to clear their lines in the 85th minute, Ethan Whiley fired Wangaratta level before Liam Nash sensationally swept home Burchell's pass in stoppage-time.
That game followed an equally dramatic finish in the women's semi-final between Albury Hotspurs and Wangaratta.
Hotspurs went into the game firm favourites after finishing second on the ladder but it took them until the 86th minute to break Wangaratta's resolve.
A floated free-kick from Jess Thomas was spilled by Devils keeper Estella Hernandez and there was Daisy Tuksar, having just come onto the field, with a close-range finish to send Spurs through to the decider.
