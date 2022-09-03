The Border Mail
Wangaratta men and Albury Hotspurs women through to AWFA grand finals

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 3 2022 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
Adam Burchell was in the thick of the action as Wangaratta came from behind to beat Cobram 3-2 in a dramatic semi-final on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wangaratta came from behind with two goals in the last five minutes on Saturday to dump Cobram out of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association finals on home turf.

