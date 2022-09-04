The Border Mail
Jindera through to preliminary final after 33-point win over Rand-Walbundrie-Walla

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 4 2022 - 9:40am, first published 9:30am
Bulldogs coach Andrew Wilson has led his side into a preliminary final and will now face Holbrook for a spot in the decider.

A resurgent Jindera stormed into its first preliminary final since 2018 after scoring a comprehensive 33-point victory over Rand-Walbundrie-Walla at Howlong on Sunday.

