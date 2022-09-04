A resurgent Jindera stormed into its first preliminary final since 2018 after scoring a comprehensive 33-point victory over Rand-Walbundrie-Walla at Howlong on Sunday.
The Bulldogs have missed finals since losing the 2018 decider to Brock-Burrum but can lay claim to being one of the most improved sides in the competition after their 16.9 (105) to 10.12 (72) win.
Coach Andrew Wilson believed the Bulldogs deserved their spot in the preliminary final after a mounting injury toll for most of the year threatened to derail their season.
"I couldn't be prouder of the playing group and I guess you could say they are now getting a bit of reward for effort," Wilson said.
"The group has worked really hard all year and internally we thought our best was good enough to warrant a top-three finish.
"It was a roller-coaster season with our injuries and as a coach it's a huge relief to see the players starting to reap the rewards.
"Our dream is still alive and we just have to believe that we can keep rolling."
The Giants started the better of the two sides with their midfielders in Chris and Jack Duck alongside Sam Herzich generating plenty of scoring opportunities.
Early goals to Herzich and Wardius were offset by a string of misses as the Giants booted 2.7 in the opening term and missed a golden opportunity to apply some scoreboard pressure.
In contrast the Bulldogs made the most of their opportunities to kick four straight including two to Mitch Lawrence who finished the match with five to claim best-on-ground honours.
The second quarter was goal for goal with Jindera clinging to a seven point advantage at the main break.
Tom Holman got the first goal of the second-half to level the scores but it was the Bulldogs who found another gear in the premiership quarter.
Ben Dower got the quick reply before goals to Lawrence, Ben Collins, Oliver Browne and Jack Avage opened up a match-winning 26-point lead at the final break.
Charlie Williams received a yellow card late in the term to leave the Giants one man short and hinder any hope of mounting a comeback.
The Bulldogs booted three goals to two in the final term to seal the win.
Lawrence, Dower and Oliver Browne combined for 12 goals while the Giants lacked a reliable avenue to goal which has proven to be their Achilles heel against the other finals contenders all season.
Wardius was restricted to two goals by Bulldog defender Charlie White who was handed the unenviable task of curbing the Giants' young gun.
Defender Alex Rowe and Albury recruit Lachie Dight were also solid contributors for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs now meet Holbrook in the preliminary final at Walbundrie on Saturday.
