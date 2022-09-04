The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Kiewa-Sandy Creek dig deep to notch six-point win over Dederang-Mt Beauty

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 4 2022 - 10:28am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks through to the preliminary final after surviving a huge scare

Kiewa-Sandy Creek's flag aspirations survived a huge scare against a determined Dederang-Mt Beauty after a thrilling six-point win in the first semi-final at Sandy Creek on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.