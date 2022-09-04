Hawks through to the preliminary final after surviving a huge scare

Kiewa-Sandy Creek's flag aspirations survived a huge scare against a determined Dederang-Mt Beauty after a thrilling six-point win in the first semi-final at Sandy Creek on Sunday.
In a gripping contest, nothing separated the two sides at the last change as the desperate Bombers threatened to cause one of the upsets of the season.
The Hawks were forced to dig deep to shrug off the challenge of their less fancied rival to finally prevail 9.10 (64) to 8.10 (58).
Hawks coach Jack Neil said it was a lucky escape for his charges who are yet to produce anywhere near their best form during the opening two weeks of the finals series.
"It was a real dog-fight in that last quarter," Neil said.
"There were opportunities earlier in the match where we had the chance to apply a bit of scoreboard pressure but failed to capitalise.
"To Dederang's credit they made us pay and kept within striking distance and it was just a real arm-wrestle in the end."
Elliott Powell produced another masterclass to almost single-handedly drag the Bombers over the line.
Josh Kable, Sam Creamer and Jordan Harrington were also up for the fight for the Bombers.
The Hawks welcomed back defenders Dillon Blaszczyk and Cam Evans who missed the previous week against Beechworth.
Best and fairest winner Jack Di Mizio, Josh Hicks and Nathan Vogel were the Hawks best with Connor Newnham booting four of his side's nine goals.
Neil said the Hawks had struggled to produce their customary free-flowing style of football over the past fortnight.
"We haven't been able to play the game on our terms so far during the finals," he said.
"I think a lot of that has been due to skill error and we have been our own worst enemy.
"Just making poor choices with our delivery has also hurt us.
"There are some obvious things that we need to tidy up but sometimes you can only play as well as the opposition lets you.
"It's no secret that we have been below our best so far but we've come up against two desperate opponents who have a red-hot crack.
"It's finals footy and you it's never going to be easy and it's up to us to answer the challenge."
