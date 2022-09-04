The Border Mail
Jindera advance to Hume League netball grand final after defeating Osborne

Steve Tervet
Georgia Smith
By Steve Tervet, and Georgia Smith
Updated September 4 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:53am
Jindera goal shooter Dariah Brooke lines up her shot during the Bulldogs' qualifying final victory against Osborne at Walbundrie yesterday. Pictures by Ash Smith.

Jindera has booked a spot in the Hume League A-grade netball grand final after overcoming Osborne by nine goals in a qualifying clash at Walbundrie on Saturday.

