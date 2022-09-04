Jindera has booked a spot in the Hume League A-grade netball grand final after overcoming Osborne by nine goals in a qualifying clash at Walbundrie on Saturday.
Midcourter Tayla Vogel starred for the minor premiers, who will now have a shot at taking out the league's first flag since 2019.
Bulldogs' coach Tegan Vogel, who first took to the helm back in the abandoned 2020 season, admitted it's nice to see the side rewarded for their consistent efforts after some tough years.
"We are pretty happy," Vogel said.
"We didn't want to be playing a prelim because we know what the opposition's like, the three teams remaining now, so we're stoked to do it this way.
"Our first quarter really set the tone for us.
"We made some changes and we managed to keep our lead and our goalers were converting in the end, which is what it comes down to."
Dariah Brooke and Chelsea Burns teamed up excellently in goals for the victors under the strong defensive pressure of the Tigers, which included playing coach Sally Hunter.
After welcoming some new inclusions this season, including former Kiewa-Sandy Creek premiership defender Ellen Cook, Vogel admitted the pieces of the puzzle have fallen into place.
"It's been really good this season," she said.
"We've had some new people come into our A-grade, so we almost started from scratch in parts of our court.
"We've built and I think we've really started to gel at the right end of the season."
With players relishing finals crowds, Vogel admitted they aren't taking the opportunity for granted.
"We really wanted to soak up that atmosphere and enjoy it while playing some good netball," she said.
"We were one-one (with Osborne) going into this, so it'll be interesting to see if we face them in the grand final.
"We know that in two weeks' time, today doesn't matter, so that is what we're looking forward to and we'll work towards that at training."
Jindera's last grand final appearance was back in 2019, with the the Bulldogs falling short to the Crows by four goals.
The Tigers receive a second shot to keep their finals hopes alive as they meet Howlong, who advanced after triumphing 52-47 in a must-win clash against Billabong Crows yesterday.
Spider goaler Emma Pargeter was best on court.
