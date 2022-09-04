Three months have now passed since the sudden loss of Matthew Duncan's grandson, Noah, just as he was due to be born.
The struggles that created have prompted the Wodonga man to tell his family's story and to raise money in tribute.
Advertisement
Mr Duncan decided to grow a beard for the charity, Beards of Hope.
"We will never be the same people," Mr Duncan said.
"Infant loss isn't often spoken about but I want to change that. I've been growing my beard for my son Kayllian and his fiance Sarah, who lost their son a few months back.
"A week before Sarah was due, Noah's heartbeat stopped - we have no answers but it's the worst thing I've gone through."
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Growing my beard was a big part of supporting my son, because dads grieve too."
He hopes to shave his beard off next week.
The charity Beards of Hope is a group designed for men who are dealing with grief, and struggling with baby and infant loss.
Mr Duncan said he was stoked and proud of himself so far and already is planning to get on board with other charities.
"I don't like growing a beard at all, all the red hairs and grey hairs, but I'm all for supporting men's mental health," he said. "My young bloke was growing a beard too, and Sarah has raised thousands of dollars for the charity.
"As a parent this is the worst thing to go through, the funeral was devastating with a little casket ... I've taken on the pain of my son."
And, Mr Duncan said, he was "heartbroken" that he couldn't do more.
"Noah's loss has affected everyone, and we're all still grieving but we need to raise more awareness for this," he said.
Perinatal death continues to impact many dads and families in Australia, if you are needing help call 1300 735 030.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.