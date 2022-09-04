Yarrawonga pipped Albury in a five-point thriller in Saturday's qualifying final at WJ Findlay, Wangaratta, in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Advertisement
It wasn't a pretty match, but it was a pulsating finish as the Tigers tried desperately to cause an upset.
The Border Mail runs its eye over the game's top five players.
JACK SEXTON (YARRAWONGA)
Best on ground, edging out team-mate Ryan Einsporn.
He's one of a batch of Pigeons' youngsters and showed coolness in pressure situations.
Much of his work won't make the highlights reel, but it was moments like one late in the second quarter.
Sexton combined with Willie Wheeler and it led to Leigh Williams having a shot, although he missed.
At the start of the third quarter, you knew Albury would launch itself at the Pigeons.
The finals specialists did just that, but Sexton had a host of early touches, including a vital intercept mark, relieving the pressure.
RYAN EINSPORN (YARRAWONGA)
He tackles every contest like it's his last.
Einsporn isn't silky skilled, but he does something just as important, he persists.
His ability to knock the ball forward, almost lose his footing in the contest, but keep moving forward was pivotal on a number of occasions.
His effort at the 14-minute mark of the third quarter was one of the plays of the day.
The Tigers had kicked three goals in five minutes to open a seven-point break.
Einsporn burst through the centre, linking with Lach Howe and receiving the ball back to hit Williams with a super pass.
It was back to a point when Albury had the momentum and, with its finals experience, another goal might have been the difference.
Advertisement
JESSY WILSON (ALBURY)
Just before Einsporn's goal, Jessy Wilson also produced an inspirational piece of play.
With the Pigeons streaming forward, the former basketballer took a high leap over Bailey Frauenfelder.
It stopped the favourites' attacking raid and led to Jacob Conlan snapping a goal for that seven-point buffer.
Again, it wasn't a match chockful of highlights, but Wilson's work maintained that momentum, until Einsporn's determination and persistence.
While the Tigers' lack of height can count against them, the one-two punch provided by Wilson and Lucas Conlan applies tremendous pressure on opponents.
Advertisement
And given the classy display by Wangaratta Rovers' star duo Alex Marklew and Tom Boyd in Sunday's win over Myrtleford, the pair will have to be at their best in Sunday's sudden death final.
WILLIE WHEELER (YARRAWONGA)
His clearance work in the first half, in particular, was outstanding.
When the match was at its fiercest in the first quarter, Wheeler found a way to get the ball moving forward.
You can also see the years of experience with Williamstown in the VFL.
He's a clever player and had that composure in the frenetic final term when it was desperately needed.
Advertisement
If Yarrawonga is to snap a nine-year premiership drought, Wheeler will have to maintain the form he showed against the Tigers and with his class and experience, all teams will need to work incredibly hard to quell his influence.
LACH HOWE (YARRAWONGA)
Wodonga Raiders' big man Isaac Muller has the title of the league's best ruck, but the Pigeons wouldn't swap Lach Howe.
He took a strong mark over the far side early in the first quarter, when it was needed, and then snared another with minutes left in the second stanza.
Riley Bice knocked the ball out of his hands and Howe was awarded a 50m free to kick to goal.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Then in the final minutes, Howe kept knocking his team forward in ruck contests.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.