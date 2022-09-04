The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yarrawonga's Jack Sexton claims best on ground against Albury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 4 2022 - 8:04am, first published 3:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP PLAYER: Yarrawonga's Willie Wheeler was terrific against the Tigers, winning a number of clearances and driving the team forward in its thrilling five-point win. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Yarrawonga pipped Albury in a five-point thriller in Saturday's qualifying final at WJ Findlay, Wangaratta, in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.