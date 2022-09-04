The Border Mail
Albury United 10 St Pats 1: Greens through to face Albury Hotspurs in grand final

By Steve Tervet
Updated September 4 2022 - 4:14am, first published 3:45am
Albury United charged into the AWFA grand final with a 10-1 thrashing of St Pats on Sunday.

