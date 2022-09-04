Gundagai's legendary postie on horseback has been remembered as a true Aussie gentleman.
Bruce Dennis, Australia's last mounted postie, was farewelled last week following his passing, aged 94.
Don Smith, 84, met Mr Dennis when he was just nine years old at the Gundagai Show and struck up a lifelong friendship. "He was a very likeable man and a reliable postie," Mr Smith said.
He recalled how it all began for Mr Dennis at the old Postmaster General's office in Corowa shortly after World War II.
"He started work down there and after a year or two he was transferred back here to Gundagai [in 1950]," Mr Smith said. "At the time you could choose to deliver the mail with a pushbike, but Bruce wanted a horse."
The years went by and despite the increasing prevalence of motorbikes elsewhere, Mr Dennis refused to change with the times.
"He never held a licence and decided he would stay on a horse until the day he retired," Mr Smith said.
"He was a stubborn old fellow but a good one and everybody loved him.
"He also loved his horses."
After 35 years, Mr Dennis finally decided to retire in 1985. "Things were getting a bit modern and he could see the writing on the wall," Mr Smith said.
His niece, Helen Clack, described him as a very caring and generous man. "Every time us kids went to see him, we were always shouted money," Mrs Clack said.
She also fondly recalled how he would knock off work each day.
"After he finished he would ride his horse up over the hill towards home past the pub where he would pop in for an ale every afternoon," Mrs Clack said. "Then the horse would take him home."
Apart from his work as a postie, Mrs Clack said her uncle also loved his birds and was heavily involved with the local chook show.
Former Gundagai mayor Abb McAlister also reflected on the life of a great bloke, who was "a town icon and a true Aussie gentleman".
"He was always friendly to everyone and didn't have an enemy in the world," Mr McAlister said.
"Bruce was a hard worker who got up early, got his horse ready and did his job."
During his daily mail run, Mr Dennis would travel up to 32 kilometres on horseback.
"Everyday my children would wait to hear him blow his whistle when he had put mail in the letterbox," Mr McAlister said.
Mr McAlister said locals had a Christmas Eve tradition of shouting him a beer, which sometimes left him "a bit worse for wear", and also praised Mr Dennis for his service at the Gundagai Museum and the Gundagai Show. Mr Dennis is survived by his sister, Mary Armstrong.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
