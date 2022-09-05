The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

2022 Border Music Camp extends applications to Thursday, September 8

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated September 5 2022 - 1:22am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border Music Camp in June was happy to announce its 2022 return, with chairperson Katie Clarke and teenage players Billy Stewart and Erin Swann looking forward to the camp later this month. Picture by Mark Jesser

A late surge of interest has encouraged a returning Albury-Wodonga musical tradition to extend its applications process.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.