A late surge of interest has encouraged a returning Albury-Wodonga musical tradition to extend its applications process.
Border Music Camp is accepting applications until Thursday, September 8, ahead of its first live event since 2019, September 25 to October 1.
Student administrator Margie Gleeson said the camp, held annually from the mid-1970s until the COVID pandemic, had previously been in the July, not September, school holidays.
"It's a bit of an unusual time and we're still finding people who are saying to us, 'Oh, I didn't realise it was on, we will book in'," she said.
"There's been a spike in people applying so we thought we'd give them an extra week.
"We got to about 100 without much trouble; the last two weeks, all of a sudden, another 20 have come in."
The camp, held at The Scots School Albury, suits musicians of all ages and standards and its ensembles include two beginner orchestras.
"Anyone who started at the beginning of this year would be a really good candidate even if they're 10 years old and got a new saxophone," Ms Gleeson said.
"Teachers have gone back to students and said 'You should go to this'."
The 2022 campers will include about 14 adults aged up to about 80 years.
Ms Gleeson said organisers were excited to be planning a face to face camp after holding an online event in 2020 and having to cancel planned workshops last year.
"Every now and again someone says 'Did we used to do this?' and we go 'Ooh, I think so'," she said..
More details at bordermusiccamp.org.au or Facebook. Inquiries to studentadmin@bordermusiccamp.org.au or 0412711819.
