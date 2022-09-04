The Border Mail
Vasyl Myroshnychenko has accepted an invitation to the Border, with the first stop to be at the Rotary Club of Lavington's international night

By Sophie Else
September 4 2022 - 6:00pm
Vasyl Myroshnychenko will be visiting the Border next month to talk about his country and the struggles they're currently facing.

Ukraine's ambassador to Australia will describe his country's struggles since the Russian invasion during a Border visit next month.

