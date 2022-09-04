Ukraine's ambassador to Australia will describe his country's struggles since the Russian invasion during a Border visit next month.
Vasyl Myroshnychenko has accepted an invitation to the Rotary Club of Lavington's international night on October 7.
Rotary Club of Lavington director Richard Power said the club liked to have someone from a new country each year "where possible" to come along and talk about their society and culture.
"This year I thought we might try the Ukraine ambassador and he decided to come," Mr Power said.
The club hopes the event might also prompt Border residents to make a donation through Rotary Australia World Community Service, which has been supporting Ukraine for some time.
"We decided where we would send the money, we then contacted the WAW Bank in Wodonga, who said it would be happy to support us," Mr Power said.
"Australia has gone through a series of disasters and that has been quite tragic.
"I think some people would be quite happy to donate, and we in turn would be quite happy to take that and see if we can add something to the overall picture of what's happening in Ukraine.
"I dare say it won't be a rosy presentation but with the same token it'll be informative and interesting.
"It all starts with an evening dinner and our special guest."
In July Albury mayor Kylie King decided to invite Mr Myroshnychenko to her city after she heard him speak at the recent National Assembly of Local Government in Canberra.
