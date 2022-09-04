The Border Mail
Wangaratta defeats Albury in nail-biting elimination netball final

Georgia Smith
Georgia Smith
Updated September 4 2022 - 8:08am, first published 7:23am
Wangaratta's Issy Byrne moves the ball down the court for the Magpies under the defensive pressure of the Tigers in the elimination final on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Several perfectly timed intercepts by Magpies' defender Liv Richards gave Wangaratta the edge it needed to overcome Albury in a nail-biting elimination final at the Albury Sportsground on Sunday.

