Several perfectly timed intercepts by Magpies' defender Liv Richards gave Wangaratta the edge it needed to overcome Albury in a nail-biting elimination final at the Albury Sportsground on Sunday.
The Magpies took an early lead before the Tigers gained momentum to level the score, with the sides battling goal for goal in a tense second half, which saw the 2019 premiers victorious by three goals.
Playing coach Chaye Crimmins, who nervously watched the second-half play out from the bench, praised 21-year-old Richards for her courageous effort.
"She loves big stages and she's a player for big games, it was awesome," Crimmins said.
"This team doesn't like to lose and we have a bunch of girls that like to play for each other.
"I think that makes it even more rewarding. We want to win and we want to make each of our players proud.
"It was a stressful game, but it's a credit to the girls, especially in that second half, with the way they were able to keep their composure and play with patience."
Alison Meani fought hard for the Tigers with 29 goals and was well supported by Sarah Jones at the other end of the court.
Georgia Clark landed 28 goals for the Magpies, with Amy Byrne shooting 11.
The duo had the guidance of injured premiership goal shooter Amanda Umanski, who has been supporting the Magpies from the sidelines in recent weeks.
"She (Umanski) is a great voice to have on the bench and at the breaks she really gets you up and about," Crimmins said.
"Having a really new shooting circle this year, her knowledge is really awesome to have."
Wangaratta will now meet Lavington on Sunday for another do-or-die clash.
"That's what will add to our determination and our fight," Crimmins said.
"We know what it feels like (to win a grand final) and it's an awesome feeling."
Lavington fell short of Yarrawonga by 11 goals in Saturday's qualifying final in Wangaratta.
Defender Hannah Symes and midcourter Kylie Leslie led the on-court charge for the Pigeons, with goaler Bridget Cassar converting scoring opportunities on 24 occasions.
Madeleine Allan slotted 18 goals, while Sarah Senini landed nine against her former club.
Grace Hay and Sarah Meredith were strong in the Panthers' defensive end, while youngster Christine Oguche scored 23 goals from 24 attempts after coming on in the second half. Maddy Plunkett (11 goals), Emily Stewart and Liv Sanson (3) also made an impact on the scoreboard for the Panthers.
Yarrawonga will now meet minor premiers Corowa-Rutherglen next Saturday.
