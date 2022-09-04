A MERGER between renowned Border-grown marketing agency Dutch Media and Melbourne-based First Move Digital will see the new firm "spread its wings "across Australia and the globe.
Dutch Media founder Ben Hollands said the launch of OtherBirds would see the firm's existing clients have access to more services and expertise while maintaining its strong link to the Border region.
Advertisement
The former Richmond player and Wodonga coach said the merger has seen the Dutch Media team of 11 grow to 45.
"Our roots in Albury are rock-solid - that's where the business started so we have no intention of closing the office or anything like that," Hollands, the general manager of OtherBirds, said.
"We've been in Townsend Street for a couple of years now so no changes there either.
"The merger gives us access to a bunch of additional services so the things that we've done really well over the journey are nice synergies for the First Move Digital team but they bring some things to the table that just enhance what we've been able to do over a period of time so it's really exciting for us and our clients."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Hollands said OtherBirds would maintain community relationships forged by Dutch Media but still keep a keen eye on expansion.
"We've already got clients in the international market but over time we'll look to grow that," he said.
"We've got some amazing clients based in Albury and our heritage is there.
"Strong community partnerships with the Albury-Wodonga cancer centre, the Ovens and Murray footy league and others will always be a part of who we are so none of that would ever be at risk."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.