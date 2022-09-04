Albanese played off a break by the unions.- Sussan Ley, Liberal Party deputy leader
LIBERAL Party deputy leader Sussan Ley has described the federal government's plan to allow pensioners to increase their earnings from paid work as "too little, too late".
Advertisement
The plan was discussed at the National Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra last week.
Ms Ley, the member for Farrer and opposition spokeswoman for industry, skills and training, said the plan should have been announced weeks ago.
"The announcement that came at the summit is too little too late," Ms Ley said at an Albury press conference.
"We have a huge workforce out there waiting with a lifetime of experience to step into a small business tomorrow. This is far less than what our proposal ... it could have been announced weeks ago."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Ley said any plan to put pensioners back on the payroll needed to be simple and defended not being at the summit to put forward Liberal Party proposals.
"The summit was an opportunity for the unions to call the shots," she said.
"I think Anthony Albanese was played off a break by the unions who were in the room and had 25 per cent of the seats in the room.
"The most important thing for the pension system now is for the government to adopt our proposal.
"It is simple - it doesn't penalise people who are on the pension for doing twice as much work in a week if they would like to.
"Our proposal means that it makes more sense to pensioners to go back to work."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.